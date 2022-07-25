The Black Keys & Band Of Horses Perform Together At Jones Beach

Home News Skyy Rincon July 25th, 2022 - 4:29 PM

According to Brooklyn Vegan, Ohio-based rock duo The Black Keys and Washington-based rock group Band Of Horses performed together during their New York show at Jones Beach Theater. Both bands are currently touring in support of their recent albums Dropout Boogie and Things Are Great.

Band Of Horses began their set with “Is There A Ghost” before moving into “The Great Salt Lake.” They then played “NW Apt”, “Crutch”, “No One’s Gonna Love You”, “In A Drawer”, “Laredo” and “The Funeral” before ending with a performance of “The General Specific.”

The Black Keys then took the stage, playing “I Got Mine” as the opening track. They then went onto perform “Howlin’ For You”, “Fever”, “Tighten Up”, “Your Touch”, “It Ain’t Over” and “Gold On The Ceiling” before launching into a series of covers. In all, the duo covered Junior Kimbrough’s “Stay All Night” and “Do the Rump”, R.L. Burnside’s “Goin’ Down South” and “Poor Black Mattie”, John Lee Hooker’s “Crawlin’ Kingsnake” and Richard Berry’s “Have Love, Will Travel.” They then played “Lo/Hi”, “Everlasting Light”, “Next Girl”, “Ten Cent Pistol”, “Your Team Is Looking Good”, “Wild Child” and “She’s Long Gone.” They ended the night with an encore set including two classics “Little Black Submarines” and “Lonely Boy.”

The Black Keys and Band Of Horses will continue their trek with a show tonight (7/25) in Columbia, Maryland at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

The Black Keys & Band Of Horses Summer & Fall 2022 Tour Dates

7/25 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

7/27 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

7/29 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

7/30 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

8/24 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial

8/25 – Tampa, FL @ Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/27 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

8/28 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheatre

8/30 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

9/1 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

9/3 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

9/6 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

9/7 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

9/9 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

10/2 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/3 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

10/5 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

10/8 – Inglewood, CA @ The Kia Forum

10/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK Chin Pavilion

10/13 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

10/15 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

10/17 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/18 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford