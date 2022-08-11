Weezer Cancels Broadway Residency Due to Low Ticket Sales

Weezer has unfortunately canceled their Broadway residency. According to Consequence of Sound, the move comes just weeks after announcing the five-night event at The Brooklyn Theater. The cause is reportedly due to “low ticket sales and unbelievably high expenses.”

Frontman Rivers Cuomo reportedly addressed fans on the band’s Discord server: “I’m very sorry to be telling you this now after we’ve already invested so much time, thought, and emotion. Extra apologies to those of you who cleared schedules and made travel plans to be with us. Thanks to @Broadway Producer for all your hard work and great ideas. I loved where we were going and I hope we can find a way to resurrect our vision.”

The setlist for the show was reportedly going to integrate each song cycle from their SZNS project, albums corresponding with and releasing during a particular season of the year (Sping, Summer, Autumn and Winter) before a special closing set on the fifth night. The band also would’ve incorporated deep cuts from its thirty-year history. The band has still had some notable performances this year; they were part of the lineup for the BeachLife festival, where they performed alongside bands such as the Smashing Pumpkins, the Steve Miller Band and more.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi