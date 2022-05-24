Bright Eyes Conor Oberst Walks Off Stage Leading to Show’s Cancellation and Refunds

Home News Megan Mandatta May 24th, 2022 - 8:25 PM

Conor Oberst of Bright Eyes walked offstage after playing just three songs at a concert on May 22. Following the group’s rendition of “Dance And Sing”, “Lover” and “I Don’t Have To Love” at the White Oak Music Hall.

Following Oberst’s random walkoff, the band attempted to continue playing with the audience jumping in as a sort of karaoke. Later, according to stereogum, the venue began issuing refunds when Oberst did not come back to continue the show. The following emails stated, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Bright Eyes was unable to perform.”

Bright Eyes has had success with recent music and had other performances, yet Conor Oberst had shown a pattern of being inconsistent on stage. Some nights he’s incredible and other nights he’s simply off.