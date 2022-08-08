Rolo Tomassi Announces Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Rolo Tomassi has announced their tour dates for Fall 2022. The English rock band, fresh off their newest album, which released in February, and their newest EP, which released this month, is set to perform across the United States for a total of thirteen performances.

The tour is set to kick off on September 1 in Boston at the Brighton Music Hall, before making its way around the East Coast of the United States and ending on September 15 in Brooklyn at The Meadows. Tickets can be bought on bandsintown, and a giveaway organized by the band can be found here – first place includes two tickets to shows of the winner’s choice!

Rolo Tomassi previously announced and released a new album, Where Myth Becomes Memory, alongside debuting a new music video for their song “Drip”, back in February of this year. Ahead of the release, the band also shared a new song, “Closer”, which generated plenty of buzz for the album. The band also released a new EP this month, titled Closer (The Edits) which features a complete set of different edited versions of their song “Closer” – one of which was a collaboration with Daniel Avery, ATTLAS and Ki Oni & Luke Elliott (this version was fittingly titled “Closer (Daniel Avery Edit)”.

The tour dates are as follows:

09/01 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

09/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

09/03 – Syracuse, NY @ Lost Horizon

09/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse

09/06 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme

09/07 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

09/09 – Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar

09/10 – Nashville, TN @ The End

09/11 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

09/12 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub

09/13 – Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern

09/14 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

09/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows