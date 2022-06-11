Rolo Tomassi Announce New EP Closer (The Edits) For August 2022 Release, Shares “Closer (Daniel Avery Edit)”

Home News Mohammad Halim June 11th, 2022 - 5:35 PM

Ever since Rolo Tomassi released their newest album titled Where Myth Become Memory in February, it has become a critically acclaimed hit! Already qualifying as a frontrunner for a Mercury Prize nomination. The band in the UK is gifting fans once more with their new EP, Closer (The Edits). The EP is a complete set of different edited versions of their hit single in the album, “Closer”. The EP is set to release August 5!

In celebration of new list of tracks, Rolo Tomassi just shared one of the tracks from the EP, “Closer (Daniel Avery Edit).” For this track, the band collaborated with Daniel Avery, ATTLAS and Ki Oni & Luke Elliott.

On working with the cast, the band commented on the new track, “It was great to get the opportunity to have an artist like Daniel Avery produce this edit of the track. We’re big fans of his own work so jumped at the chance to have him work on it. Similarly with ATTLAS, who has taken take ‘Closer’ and opened it up to a whole new audience with his incredible remix. It’s just so exciting to hear these other artists take elements from our songwriting and make something entirely new.”

In the new edited track, the team is not shy to step away from the original “Closer”. The original was a mixture of slow beats, yet hard rock and roll. However, the new track is a mixture of EDM, that takes parts of the original and making it into one beautiful track.

