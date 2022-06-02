Asking Alexandria Cancels Remaining U.S. Tour Dates Due to Danny Worsnop’s Throat Infection

Home News Karan Singh June 2nd, 2022 - 11:13 AM

British rock band Asking Alexandria have cancelled the remainder of their tour dates in the United States due to lead singer Danny Worsnop suffering from a severe throat infection. They issued the following statement on Instagram yesterday (June 1):

American acts Nothing More, Atreyu and Eva Under Fire, who were all part of the same tour, will stick to the plan and perform the dates listed below without Asking Alexandria:

06/01 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

06/03 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera

06/04 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

06/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

06/07 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

06/08 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

06/09 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

06/11 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral Theater

06/12 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

06/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

06/05 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

06/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

06/18 – San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port

06/19 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

In May, Asking Alexandria released an alternate version of their song “Faded Out,” featuring contributions from Sharon Den Adel of Within Temptation. According to Blabbermouth, the song will appear on the soundtrack of the film The Retaliators this fall.

The band dropped an EP called Never Gonna Learn earlier this year. The title was derived from the second single off their acclaimed 2021 album See What’s on the Inside, which debuted on Spotify’s top 10 in the US as well as the UK upon release. They also recently released a song with Maria Brink from In This Moment.

Though Asking Alexandria will not be able to complete their tour across the United States, their presence in the music industry remains felt and appreciated. It’s a matter of time before they bounce back and pick up right where they left off.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi