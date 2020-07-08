Silversun Pickups Cover Martika’s Hit Song “Toy Soldiers”

Home News Paige Willis July 8th, 2020 - 3:55 PM

Silversun Pickups has just released a cover with a new video of Martika’s hit single “Toy Soldiers.” This song was a hit when it was originally released, however when Eminem sampled the song for his own song “Like Toy Soldiers,” the song rose to top 10 on the charts in twelve countries. Eminem’s version of the song has a completely different meaning than the original however, Silversun Pickups have also put their own unique spin on the song.

Martika’s original version is allegedly about one of her friend’s addiction according to the press release. Vig, who produced the song back in January says, “I read Martika wrote the song about a friend battling addiction, so knowing what Brian has gone through the song seems even more potent.” So from the new perspective of the Silversun Pickups, the song has taken on a more personal level of meaning compared to the original.

Importantly as well, Eminem’s”Like Toy Soldiers,” has a completely different meaning than that of addiction. In Eminems version he raps about how he feels that the violence in the rap community has gotten out of hand and has become overly violent. At the end of the music video, images in memoriam of Biggie Smalls and Tupac are pictured.

Martika’s original song was released in the 80s and the Silversun Pickups also have a completely different sound between the two versions. The main melody line is still intact however, the version is a lot darker in tone. The song being about addiction is a very personal story line for Brian Aubert. Aubert says, “To be honest, I was not initially aware what the song was about, but listening to the lyrics, it was clearly about addiction. Someone else’s addiction. It’s pretty painful and very personal.”

Earlier this year the band toured with the New Regime and but their last date was cancelled due to the fact that it was a festival date. Last year after their performance at the Kaaboo music festival, mxdwn sat down with lead singer Brian Aubert, and discussed what it was like to work with Butch Vig on their album Widow’s Weeds.

When asked if it was intimidating working with a studio legend like Vig, Aubert replies, “There’s all that stuff he’s done, which is incredible but when you meet this person, there’s just this fire in him and this artistic integrity in him.”

Photo Credit: Marv Watson