A Look Back At Korn’s Incredible Woodstock ‘99 Set

Home News Skyy Rincon August 4th, 2022 - 11:26 AM

California-based nu metal band Korn are currently on a co-headlining tour with Evanescence this summer and although there are many fans that are looking forward to their forthcoming live performances, one of their most exciting live performances took place at Woodstock ‘99. Let’s take a look back at the band’s set that thankfully took place before the infamous event ended in chaos.

According to Revolver, the set was 13 songs long including an encore performance of their Follow The Leader classic “My Gift To You” which was preceded by the intro of Slayer’s “Seasons In The Abyss.” They kicked off the set with their 1994 single “Blind” before kicking it into high gear, playing “Twist”, “Chi” and “Got The Life” all within the first 15 minutes of the show. They then performed 1996’s “Good God”, “A.D.I.D.A.S.” and “Porno Creep” before playing “Shoots and Ladders”, “Beg For Me” and 1998’s hit “Freak on a Leash.” They then finished up their pre-encore set with “Falling Away From Me” and “Faget.”

In an interview for the documentary makers behind Trainwreck: Woodstock ‘99, frontman Jonathan Davis recalls the emotions he felt as he looked out at the hundreds of thousands of festival goers. “This was massive. When you see it with your own eyes, it’s just 10 times more shocking,” Davis continues, “I look over and just see waves [ripple through the crowd] as the sound traveled all the way to the back.” Davis went on to describe the set as “something really incredible” and he boasted that the band had “kicked that ass.”

Fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the band’s electrifying live performances will be thrilled to know that they will be headlining Rocklahoma 2022 alongside Shinedown and Five Finger Death Punch in early September.