Cryptic Posters in London Hint at the 1975’s Return

Home News Karan Singh June 1st, 2022 - 12:31 PM

English pop rock outfit the 1975 has kept fans waiting for two whole years, but this will not go on for much longer. Their last album, Notes on a Conditional Form, was released when the coronavirus pandemic hadn’t yet brought the world to a complete standstill. When that eventually came about, the band was forced to postpone and subsequently cancel their 2021 tour. In conveying the bad news, they also revealed that they were “currently making a new album.”

Based on recent sightings around London, it seems like new music from the 1975 is right around the corner.

According to Stereogum, teaser posters are beginning to appear in the city’s Shoreditch district with a date: July 7. Furthermore, a Reddit thread pointed out that the band has changed its logo on social media and streaming platforms. In April, DORK reported that the band was filming what appeared to be a video in Kent. That same month, the 1975’s manager tweeted this:

New album is the realest 🤪 — Jamie Oborne (@jamieoborne) April 30, 2022

Another Reddit post shared that Lorde recently left a (since-deleted) comment on 1975 frontman Matty Healy’s Instagram: “My txts aren’t going thru.” Among the many assumptions arising from this, a collaboration between the two is a popular one among fans.

Since their last album, the band has collaborated with No Rome and Charli XCX on the single “Spinning,” and Healy and George Daniel (drummer and backing vocalist) have produced beabadoobee’s Our Extended Play EP. Last October, Healy debuted two new songs during a surprise acoustic set in Los Angeles.

The intel suggests that the wait is approaching its end. There’s only one way to find out: mark July 7 on your calendar and keep an eye out for any other clues in the meantime.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna