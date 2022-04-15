Deftones’ New Touring Members Reportedly Include Fred Sablan & Lance Jackman, Debut “Genesis” And “Lovers” Live At Oregon Show

Home News Alexandra Kozicki April 15th, 2022 - 8:42 PM

At Deftones’ latest show at the Moda Center in Portland, OR, speculation regarding who would be Deftones’ live bassist was revealed. The previously rumored Fred Sablan (former bassist for Marilyn Manson) took the stage and performed two debut tracks with the band. “Genesis” and “Lovers” were heard for the first time ever during the set, according to ThePRP.

Sablan was hinted at being the new performing bassist previously, but the band did shock fans with a new unidentified second guitarist, Lance Jackman (from Eightfourseven/Horseneck, ex-Will Haven) on select songs. Additionally, the band performed a live version of the “Hexagram” B-side track “Lovers”—a song they had never played before. The audience was largely receptive of the new lineup, and you can see the show’s setlist below.

In 2021, Deftones officially parted ways with their bassist Sergio Vega. The split was one that was mutual and civil, but it was definitely a sad day for fans around the world. Vega was not a founding member of the band, but he had quickly become an integral part of the Deftones sound, after taking the position of the late Chi Cheng, who sadly passed away in 2013.

Vega was with Deftones for nearly a decade, and in that time, he helped the band create some of their most iconic music.

It’s unclear what exactly happened between the band and Sergio Vega that led to their split, but Vega informed fans that the split was contractual and that he would be moving forward to work with his band Quicksand. This left a gap in the Deftones sound that will be difficult to fill.

This live show was a once-in-a-lifetime event for fans, so if you missed it, be sure to check out the exciting recordings below.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Moda Center 2022 Setlist:

“Genesis” (live debut)

“Rocket Skates”

“Prayers/Triangles”

“Royal”

“Be Quiet And Drive (Far Away)”

“My Own Summer (Shove It)”

“Tempest”

“Swerve City”

“Digital Bath”

“Knife Prty”

“Beware”

“Sextape”

“Diamond Eyes”

“Rosemary”

“Bloody Cape”

“Ohms”

“Engine No. 9”

“Lovers” (live debut)

“Change (In The House Of Flies)”