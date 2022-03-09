Sergio Vega Parts Ways With Deftones Due To Contract Dispute

Home News Federico Cardenas March 9th, 2022 - 5:42 PM

The Deftones bassist Sergio Vega has decided to make an exit from the legendary rock band 12 years after he joined them in 2009. While Deftones themselves have not yet released a statement on the parting, Vega’s separation from the group is a result of years of contract disputes with the band, with Vega being unsatisfied with his position in the band after never being made an official member of the group. On March 9, Vega took to Instagram to explain to the public why he decided to not renew his contract with Deftones after it expired in 2021.

In his video statement, Vega begins by briefly explaining his history with the group, starting with him filling in for Chi Cheng briefly in 1999. Vega later started working with the group in 2009, after Cheng was badly injured in a tragic accident in 2008, incapacitating him until his eventual passing in 2013. While Vega was in the band, the members of Deftones asked him to follow the same songwriting approach he used in his other band, Quicksand, of which Deftones were big fans.

Vega recalls being promised that he would eventually become a full member of the group, just as Frank Delgado had done in 1999. However, the bassist was never made an official member, despite asking to become one during each album cycle. Stereogum quotes the musician describing the Covid-19 pandemic as “breaking point for a lot of people, and I started to question my place in the band and the future that I wanted for my career,” going on to explain that he needed “something stable because at that point, my contract with them was canceled.” After making his desires clear to the band, they decided to put the issue on the backburner as Vega flew to Los Angeles to handle a separate issue. However, the contract he was eventually offered by the band’s management was the same as his previous contract, making it clear that “opportunity for growth for [Vega], so I declined the offer.” Later, a lawyer from the band withdrew the offer, officially ending his current professional relationship with the band. Vega ends his video by wishing Deftones the best, and thanking them for all of the time they’ve spent together. See Sergio Vega’s full statement via Instagram below.

While Sergio Vega is no longer working with Deftones, he will continue to focus on his other band, Quicksand, which recently released a music video for their single, Brushed. Deftones have previously been announced as being nominated for Best Rock Performance at the 2022 Grammys, which have recently been postponed relating to Covid-19 concerns.