Tedeschi Trucks Premiere I Am The Moon: The Fall – The Third Of The Band’s Four-Album & Four-Companion Film Series

Roy Lott July 27th, 2022 - 2:54 PM

Tedeschi Trucks Band has released the third installment of their I Am The Moon album series. I Am The Moon: Episode III. The Fall will be rleeased on streaming platforms and CD this Friday, July 29. It also include a visual by filmmaker Alix Lambert, which will be released tonight at 9:00pm EST/6:00pm PST on the band’s Youtube Channel. Much like the past visuals, this one will be sure to include great visuals and live footage from the band.

Episode III follows the previous two installments, Episode II. Ascension and Episode I. Crescent. The fourth and final installment is named Episode IV. Farewell and will be released at a later date. All vinyl configurations, including individual LPs and the 4-LP I Am The MoonDeluxe Box will be available on September 9 via the Fantasy Records store.

In support of their released installments, the group is currently on the road across North America. Their upcoming stops include a two-night stint at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre, The Greek in Los Angeles, CA, Boise and Reno. The North American leg will conclude with a seven-night residency at New York’s Beacon Theatre. They will then head to Europe shortly after, beginning with two nights in Copenhagen, Denmark. The European leg is set to end on November 15 in Paris. Tickets for all shows are on sale now.