Tedeschi Trucks Band To Premiere I Am The Moon: Ascension – The Second Of The Band’s Four-Album & Four-Companion Film Series

Home News Skyy Rincon June 28th, 2022 - 1:42 PM

Grammy award winning twelve piece rock and soul band Tedeschi Trucks will be premiering the second installment of their four-album and four-companion film series. The album, entitled I Am The Moon: II. Ascension will be releasing on July 1 on digital and CD platforms. However, eager fans can watch the album’s companion film, created by filmmaker Alix Lambert, on YouTube tonight at 6pm (PST).

Two more installments are yet to release, III. The Fall which is scheduled for July 29 and IV. Farewell which is scheduled for August 26. Vinyl versions of the album will be available starting September 9 which will include individual LPs and the 4-LP I Am The Moon deluxe box set. The group previously announced the release of the first installment earlier this month. The collective albums span multiple genres including blues, soul, funk, country, jazz and gospel. It is one of the group’s most experimental releases.

The band will be hitting the road for their Wheels of Soul Tour featuring Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon Trio. They will travel to Indiana, Michigan, New York, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Ohio, Georgia, Virginia, North Carolina, Illinois, Missouri, Colorado, California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Idaho, Montana and Minnesota.

I Am The Moon: II. Ascension Tracklist:

1. Playing With My Emotions

2. Ain’t That Something

3. All The Love

4. So Long Savior

5. Rainy Day

6. La Di Da

7. Hold That Line