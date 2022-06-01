Tedeschi Trucks Band to Premiere I Am The Moon: Crescent – The First Episode of the Band’s Epic Four-Album and Four-Companion Film Series

Tedeschi Trucks Band is set to release their I am Moon: Crescent on May 31 with a companion 4-album and 4 film companion series to release on June 3. Pre-screenings for the albums can be found through their immersive film experience available through YouTube.
Initially, the project began as a pandemic project and has since bloomed into the collection we will soon get to hear about. I am the Moon: Crescent is described as something that “traverses life and love through a robust tapestry of blues, funk, country, jazz and gospel: the perfect introduction to the grand saga that Tedeschi Trucks Band have in store over next few months.”
Preorders for I am the Moon and a trailer for their special project can be found here. Tedeschi Trucks Band’s full release upcoming release dates and upcoming tour dates can be found below.
I Am The Moon: I. Crescent
Film Premiere: May 31st
Album Release: June 3rd
I Am The Moon: II. Ascension
Film Premiere: June 28th
Album Release: July 1st
I Am The Moon: III. The Fall
Film Premiere: July 26th
Album Release: July 29th
I Am The Moon: IV. Farewell
Film Premiere: August 23rd
Album Release: August 26th
Tedeschi Trucks Band Tour Dates
June 24 / Jacksonville, FL / Daily’s Place Amphitheater
June 25 / Mobile, AL / Mobile Civic Center
June 26 / Tuscaloosa, AL / Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
June 28 / Indianapolis, IN / The Amphitheater at White River State Park
June 29 / Detroit, MI / Fox Theatre
July 1 / Canandaigua, NY / Constellation Brands Marvin
Sands Performing Arts Center
July 2 / Gilford, NH / Banks of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 3 / Saratoga Springs, NY / Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 6 / New Haven, CT / Westville Music Bowl
July 8 / Philadelphia, PA / The Mann Center for the Performing Arts
July 9 / Essex Junction, VT / Midway Lawn
July 10 / Patchogue, NY / Great South Bay Music Festival
July 12 / Lewiston, NY / ArtPark
July 13 / Cincinnati, OH / PNC Pavilion at Riverbend
July 15-16 / Atlanta, GA / Fox Theatre
July 19 / Vienna, VA / Wolf Trap
July 20 / Richmond, VA / Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
July 21 / Raleigh, NC / Coastal Credit Union Music Park
July 23 / Charlotte, NC / PNC Music Pavilion
July 24 / Huber Heights, OH / Rose Music Center at The Heights
July 26 / Aurora, IL / RiverEdge Park
July 27 / St. Louis, MO / Fabulous Fox Theatre
July 29-30 / Morrison, CO / Red Rocks Amphitheatre
August 18 / San Diego, CA / Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater
August 19 / Los Angeles, CA / The Greek Theatre
August 20 / Berkeley, CA / The Greek Theatre
August 23 / Sacramento, CA / Sacramento Memorial Auditorium
August 24 / Eugene, OR / Cuthbert Amphitheater
August 26 / Auburn, WA / White River Amphitheater
August 27 / Bend, OR / Hayden Homes Amphitheater
August 28 / Reno, NV / Grand Sierra Resort & Casino
August 31 / Boise, ID / Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
September 1 / Bonner, MT / Kettlehouse Amphitheater
September 3 / Moorhead, MN / Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheater
September 29 – Oct 8 / New York, NY / Beacon Theatre
October 17 / Copenhagen, DK / Amager Bio
October 18 / Copenhagen, DK / Amager Bio
October 20 / Randers, DK / Vaerket
October 21 / Oslo, NO / Sentrum Scene
October 22 / Stockholm, SE / Annexet
October 25 / Berlin, DE / Verti Music Hall
October 26 / Hamburg, DE / Edel-optics.de Arena
October 27 / Prague, CZ / Forum Karlin
October 30 / Rotterdam, NL / RTM Stage
November 2 / Dublin, IE / The Helix
November 4 / London, UK / The London Palladium
November 5 / London, UK / The London Palladium
November 6 / London, UK / The London Palladium
November 9 / Manchester, UK / Manchester Academy
November 10 / Glasgow, UK / O2 Academy Glasgow
November 12 / Paris, FR / Le Trianon
November 13 / Paris, FR / Le Trianon
November 15 / Paris, FR / Bataclan