Tedeschi Trucks Band to Premiere I Am The Moon: Crescent – The First Episode of the Band’s Epic Four-Album and Four-Companion Film Series

Tedeschi Trucks Band is set to release their I am Moon: Crescent on May 31 with a companion 4-album and 4 film companion series to release on June 3. Pre-screenings for the albums can be found through their immersive film experience available through YouTube.

Initially, the project began as a pandemic project and has since bloomed into the collection we will soon get to hear about. I am the Moon: Crescent is described as something that “traverses life and love through a robust tapestry of blues, funk, country, jazz and gospel: the perfect introduction to the grand saga that Tedeschi Trucks Band have in store over next few months.”

Preorders for I am the Moon and a trailer for their special project can be found here. Tedeschi Trucks Band’s full release upcoming release dates and upcoming tour dates can be found below.

I Am The Moon: I. Crescent

Film Premiere: May 31st

Album Release: June 3rd

I Am The Moon: II. Ascension

Film Premiere: June 28th

Album Release: July 1st

I Am The Moon: III. The Fall

Film Premiere: July 26th

Album Release: July 29th

I Am The Moon: IV. Farewell

Film Premiere: August 23rd

Album Release: August 26th

Tedeschi Trucks Band Tour Dates

June 24 / Jacksonville, FL / Daily’s Place Amphitheater

June 25 / Mobile, AL / Mobile Civic Center

June 26 / Tuscaloosa, AL / Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

June 28 / Indianapolis, IN / The Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 29 / Detroit, MI / Fox Theatre

July 1 / Canandaigua, NY / Constellation Brands Marvin

Sands Performing Arts Center

July 2 / Gilford, NH / Banks of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 3 / Saratoga Springs, NY / Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 6 / New Haven, CT / Westville Music Bowl

July 8 / Philadelphia, PA / The Mann Center for the Performing Arts

July 9 / Essex Junction, VT / Midway Lawn

July 10 / Patchogue, NY / Great South Bay Music Festival

July 12 / Lewiston, NY / ArtPark

July 13 / Cincinnati, OH / PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

July 15-16 / Atlanta, GA / Fox Theatre

July 19 / Vienna, VA / Wolf Trap

July 20 / Richmond, VA / Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

July 21 / Raleigh, NC / Coastal Credit Union Music Park

July 23 / Charlotte, NC / PNC Music Pavilion

July 24 / Huber Heights, OH / Rose Music Center at The Heights

July 26 / Aurora, IL / RiverEdge Park

July 27 / St. Louis, MO / Fabulous Fox Theatre

July 29-30 / Morrison, CO / Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 18 / San Diego, CA / Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater

August 19 / Los Angeles, CA / The Greek Theatre

August 20 / Berkeley, CA / The Greek Theatre

August 23 / Sacramento, CA / Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

August 24 / Eugene, OR / Cuthbert Amphitheater

August 26 / Auburn, WA / White River Amphitheater

August 27 / Bend, OR / Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 28 / Reno, NV / Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

August 31 / Boise, ID / Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

September 1 / Bonner, MT / Kettlehouse Amphitheater

September 3 / Moorhead, MN / Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheater

September 29 – Oct 8 / New York, NY / Beacon Theatre

October 17 / Copenhagen, DK / Amager Bio

October 18 / Copenhagen, DK / Amager Bio

October 20 / Randers, DK / Vaerket

October 21 / Oslo, NO / Sentrum Scene

October 22 / Stockholm, SE / Annexet

October 25 / Berlin, DE / Verti Music Hall

October 26 / Hamburg, DE / Edel-optics.de Arena

October 27 / Prague, CZ / Forum Karlin

October 30 / Rotterdam, NL / RTM Stage

November 2 / Dublin, IE / The Helix

November 4 / London, UK / The London Palladium

November 5 / London, UK / The London Palladium

November 6 / London, UK / The London Palladium

November 9 / Manchester, UK / Manchester Academy

November 10 / Glasgow, UK / O2 Academy Glasgow

November 12 / Paris, FR / Le Trianon

November 13 / Paris, FR / Le Trianon

November 15 / Paris, FR / Bataclan