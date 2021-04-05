Tedeschi Trucks Band Reschedules Wheels of Soul Tour to 2022 and Hints at Socially-Distanced, Limited Capacity 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Ariel King April 5th, 2021 - 5:59 PM

Tedeschi Trucks band has announced they will reschedule their Wheels of Soul tour for 2022, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The tour will feature Gabe Dixon and his trio, as well as Los Lobos. The tour was also set to feature St. Paul and The Broken Bones.

“We are extremely disappointed at having to postpone Wheels of Soul again,” Derk Trucks said in a press statement. “We’re all missing the energy of live music – and there’s nothing like playing these large, outdoor shows alongside bands we admire. We were really hoping to get back on stage and dive into some fun big band collaborations with St. Paul, but unfortunately, with all the uncertainty, it just couldn’t work this year.”

The band has plans to play a few shows during 2021, however the performances will be limited capacity and adhere to social distancing guidelines. However, due to the collaboration-oriented tour, which sees a number of large bands during each performance, Tedeschi Trucks Band will not be able to host a full tour until 2022, when social distancing guidelines can hopefully no longer be in place.

The band revealed they have plans to make an official announcement regarding what live shows would be able to happen in 2021 sometime within the next few weeks. This year’s tour was supposed to begin in Jacksonville, FL on June 26, then wrap up at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO, on July 30 and 31.

Wheels Of Soul 2022 Tour Dates

6/24/22 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

6/25/22 – Mobile, AL – Mobile Civic Center

6/28/22 – Indianapolis, IN – The Amphitheatre at White River State Park

7/01/22 – Canandaigua, NY – Constellation Brands Marvin Sands PAC

7/02/22 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/03/22 – Saratoga, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/06/22 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl

7/08/22 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center for the Performing Arts

7/09/22 – Essex Junction, VT – Midway Lawn

7/10/22 – Patchogue, NY – Great South Bay Music Festival

7/12/22 – Aurora, IL – RiverEdge Park

7/15/22 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

7/16/22 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

7/19/22 _ Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

7/21/22 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

7/23/22 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

7/24/22 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at The Heights

TBA – Cincinnati, Oh – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

TBA – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphiteatre

Cancelled – Harrington, DE – Delaware State Fair