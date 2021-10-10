Dinosaur Jr. Reschedule Previously Postponed West Coast Shows To February 2022

Home News Krista Marple October 10th, 2021 - 8:00 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Dinosaur Jr. are among those who have had to adjust their current touring plans due to COVID-19. The band recently announced that they have postponed their 2021 West Coast tour that was already originally postponed.

Their West Coast tour is now scheduled to kick off on February 3 in Pioneertown, California. Dinosaur Jr. stated, “All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates.” Refunds are also available at the point of purchase.

Throughout the tour, Dinosaur Jr. is set to make stops in cities such as Salt Lake City, Spokane, Portland, Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix and more. They will play their final show in Denver, Colorado on February 26.

Dinosaur Jr. is still set to go on their East Coast tour, which features Ryley Walker as a supporting act. The East Coast tour kicks off in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on November 11. During that tour, they will be making stops in Nashville, Carrboro, New Haven, Brooklyn and more. They play their final show out East in Boston, Massachusetts on November 27.

It was recently announced that a documentary about Dinosaur Jr. was being created to showcase the story behind the band. The trailer for the documentary was released in late September, just a few days before it would be released in theaters across the UK and Europe. Freakscene — The Story of Dinosaur Jr. currently does not have a North American release date.

