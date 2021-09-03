Dinosaur Jr. Postpone Upcoming Tour Due To COVID Concerns

Home News Benny Titelbaum September 3rd, 2021 - 4:43 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Alternative rock group Dinosaur Jr. has postponed the first leg of their fall tour over the escalating number of COVID cases and hospitalizations alongside the imposing threat that the Delta variant has presented.

The band’s tour was supposed to begin next week, but the looming threat of COVID forced the band to postpone their tour dates of September 10 through October 2.

Dinosaur Jr. intends to proceed with their tour dates from November 2021 into 2022 as scheduled and plans to reschedule their September shows at some point down the line.

The band released the following statement on their Instagram in relation to the postponing of the tour.

“Due to the rise Covid cases and hospitalizations along with the impact that the Delta variant is having at the moment, Dinosaur Jr. will postpone the first leg of their fall tour, September 10th through October 2nd. In the hope that conditions improve in the coming weeks, the band intends to proceed with the November 2021 and all 2022 dates as planned. Please stay tuned for information on the rescheduled September dates and please visit point of purchase to inquire about your tickets.”

J Mascis of the band added, “I’m really bummed that we’re not playing these shows. I miss touring and miss all of you. I’m grateful for your understanding, and I hope all of you are able to stay safe.”

