Future Shares Cinematic New Music Video For “Love You Better”

Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter, rapper and record producer Future has unveiled a new music video for “Love You Better.” The song was originally released on his most recent album I Never Liked You which arrived earlier this year on April 29.

The music video is bold, cinematic and star-studded featuring Shannon Thorton who portrays Miss Mississippi on P-Valley. The video follows a relationship that eventually falls apart. The couple is thriving in the beginning, showing all of their love for one another. In one gorgeously shot scene, Thorton is seen gathering with friends in a lavish pool, talking about her partner and how grateful she feels to be so in love. Towards the end, however, it all seemed to be nostalgic flashbacks as Thorton is seen leaving with her luggage.

The new music video comes weeks after the release of the visual for “Holy Ghost” which has more than 5 million views on YouTube. It is safe to say that Future’s future is bright and he will not be stopping any time soon.

Future had quite an eventful 2021 with his inclusion on multiple music festival lineups such as Rolling Loud California and HARD Summer. This year, he is also included on Rolling Loud Toronto, Music Midtown, Rolling Loud Miami and Rolling Loud New York. Other featured artists include Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem and Lil Uzi Vert. Ye actually joined Future on stage during his Rolling Loud California set, performing “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” “Hurricane,” “Praise God” and “Fuck Up Some Commas.”