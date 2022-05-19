Pearl Jam Cancelled Last Two Remaining Shows on Tour After Bassist Jeff Ament Tested Positive for COVID

Home News Megan Mandatta May 19th, 2022 - 10:39 PM

The final dates of Pearl Jam’s spring tour have been canceled with both Matt Cameron and Jeff Ament testing positive for COVID-19. After struggling to find replacements while finishing up a few shows, the band decided to invite audience members to play some tracks. Both Josh Arroyo and Kai Neukermans got the opportunity to play with Pearl Jam.

“While the band battled through Oakland after drummer Matt Cameron tested positive for Covid, and Fresno where Ed and the band got through it with the help of Dave Krusen as special guest drummer, they now have to present the heartbreaking news that this morning bassist Jeff Ament has tested positive for Covid,” the band said in a statement. “This is horrible for everybody involved and we are especially sorry to those out there who have made plans to attend these shows. Our attention to staying inside the bubble has been constant. We have truly done all that we could have to remain clear of infection. Regretfully, the Sacramento and Las Vegas shows are canceled. Ticket refunds will be automatically processed to ticket holders’ method of purchase. We are so very sorry. Be safe out there.”

The final locations of Pearl Jam’s spring 2022 tour would have been in Sacramento and Las Vegas, but instead are looking to restart June 18.

Pearl Jam Tour Dates

Jun 18: Landgraaf Pinkpop Festival

Jun 21: Berlin Waldbühne

Jun 23: Zurich Hallenstadion

Jun 25: Imola Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari

Jun 28: Frankfurt Festhalle

Jun 30: Werchter Rock Werchter

Jul 03: Stockholm Lollapalooza

Jul 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena

Jul 08: London BST Hyde Park

Jul 09: London BST Hyde Park

Jul 12: Budapest Arena

Jul 14: Krakow Tauron Arena

Jul 17: Paris Lollapalooza

Jul 20: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle

Jul 22: Prague O2 Arena

Jul 24: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome

Jul 25: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome

Sep 01: Quebec City Videotron Centre, QC

Sep 03: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON

Sep 06: Hamilton FirstOntario Centre, ON

Sep 08: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Sep 11: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Sep 14: Camden Waterfront Music Pavilion, NJ

Sep 16: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Sep 18: St. Louis Enterprise Center, MO

Sep 20: Oklahoma City Paycom Center, OK

Sep 22: Denver Ball Arena, CO