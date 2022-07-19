The Dresden Dolls Announce 3 Tiny Shows in Woodstock, New York

Amanda Palmer, of The Dresden Dolls, has announced that the band will be playing three tiny shows in Woodstock, New York. Palmer has yet to announce where the shows will be held, but has implied that the venue will be quite small, with tickets likely to sell out fast. The shows will reportedly be held on November 10, 11 and 12. She remained tight-lipped on other details, but did urge fans to sign up for The Dresden Dolls’ mailing list in order to get in on the tickets when they go live.

Palmer also announced she’d be playing at the Old Dutch Church in Kingston, New York, for the O+ Festival, a show which benefits musicians that cannot afford medical insurance. Palmer’s performance is scheduled for August 13 at 7:30 PM. She was more forthcoming about this venture, and tickets can be bought here. It seems that she will be performing sans Brian Viglione at this festival, but she will also be joined onstage by Chris Wells, music duo Gracie and Rachel and Holly Miranda.

Palmer has remained busy through her own solo ventures. Last week, she was featured on …And You Will Know Us By The Trail of Dead’s new song, “Millennium Actress”. She also released a charming string quartet cover of Encanto’s “Surface Pressure”, by Lin Manuel Miranda. Of course, The Dresden Dolls have not performed together for four years, but Palmer has recently intimated that she and Viglione will reunite for touring and new music soon.