And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead Releases New Song “Millennium Actress” Featuring Amanda Palmer

According to Stereogum, Texas-based alternative rock band …And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead just released a new single from their upcoming album XI: BLEED HERE NOW which is set to release later this week on July 15 via Dine Alone Records. The newest track entitled “Millennium Actress” features guest vocals from The Dresden Dolls’ Amanda Palmer.

Palmer’s vocals complement the song, adding another layer of sophistication with her compelling melodic delivery. The track is slow burning with tension building from the heavier instruments buried beneath the surface. Overall, the single highlights what is to come from the forthcoming album as well as the band’s dynamic musical talent.

The band previously released “No Confidence” and “Salt In Your Eyes” in May, sharing “Contra Mundum” and “Penny Candle” in June. They have remained active these past few years, celebrating their 25th anniversary with the release of X: The Godless Void and Other Stories in 2020 as well as sharing the music video for their track “All Who Wonder” in 2021. The band has also announced summer and fall 2022 tour dates in the U.S. and Europe.

XI: BLEED HERE NOW Tracklist

1. Our Epic Attempts

2. Long Distance Hell

3. Field Song

4. Penny Candle

5. No Confidence

6. String Theme

7. Kill Everyone

8. Growing Divide (feat. Britt Daniel)

9. Pigments

10. Golden Sail

11. A Life Less Melancholy

12. Taken By The Hand

13. Contra Mundum

14. Darkness Into Light

15. Water Tower

16. Sounds Of Horror

17. Protest Streets

18. The Widening Of Gyre

19. Millennium Actress (feat. Amanda Palmer)

20. Salt In Your Eyes

21. English Magic

22. Calm As The Valley