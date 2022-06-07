Dresden Dolls Reunite for Touring and New Music

Home News Federico Cardenas June 7th, 2022 - 12:56 PM

The indie duo Dresden Dolls have announced that they will be making their return to music. On June 6, the Dresden Dolls’ vocalist and keyboardist Amanda Palmer took to Twitter to announce the duo’s return.

In Amanda Palmer’s post, the artist hints that she and the duo’s drummer Brian Viglione had been separated for four years. Palmer goes on to curse the Covid-19 pandemic, which has previously prevented the Dresden Dolls from making a comeback in 2020 and 2021 as they had originally planned. In April of last year, Palmer had previously explained that despite challenges relating to the pandemic, the band still intended to make new music.

The post goes on to read: “but the @DresdenDolls are back. my brother-soul-music-friend-drummer: brian viglione,” promising to fans that “we will rock your hearts off with the saddest happiest loudest quietest beautifulest music we’ve yet made. soon.”

In another tweet, the artist explained that the best current way to support the band is to subscribe to their mailing list in order to receive news about the band directly. Find the band’s mailing list here. See Amanda Palmer’s post via Twitter below.

four years separated. so much we were going to do. goddamn this pandemic. but the @DresdenDolls are back. my brother-soul-music-friend-drummer: brian viglione. we will rock your hearts off with the saddest happiest loudest quietest beautifulest music we’ve yet made. soon. pic.twitter.com/mr6lwcYrvm — Amanda Palmer 🎹 (@amandapalmer) June 6, 2022

On Halloween of 2020, the Dresden Dolls released a concert film entitled The Dresden Dolls Return To Paradise, featuring a performance of the duo shot in 2017.