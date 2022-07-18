Roger Waters Says He Is “Far Far Far More Important” Than Drake Or The Weeknd

Home News Skyy Rincon July 18th, 2022 - 2:11 PM

Sharon Alagna

According to Loudwire, former Pink Floyd bassist and vocalist Roger Waters did an interview over the weekend with Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail in which he questioned the publication’s decision to cover Drake and The Weeknd’s concerts in lieu of his own.

Speaking to the interviewer, Rogers commented, “I have no idea what or who the Weeknd is, because I don’t listen to much music. People have told me he’s a big act. Well, good luck to him. I’ve got nothing against him. Would it not have been possible to review his show one night and my show another night?”

He continued, stating his displeasure with the lack of coverage while making a case for his newsworthiness, “I’m not trying to make a personal attack. I’m just saying it seemed odd. And, by the way, with all due respect to the Weeknd or Drake or any of them, I am far, far, far more important than any of them will ever be, however many billions of streams they’ve got. There is stuff going on here that is fundamentally important to all of our lives.”

Neither of the Canadian born musicians have responded to Water’s comments. All three artists are scheduled to tour this summer with The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn tour, Roger Waters’ This Is Not A Drill tour and Drake’s Young Money Reunion show.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna