Cannibal Corpse Announces New Album Violence Unimagined for April 2021 Release

Florida-based death metal band Cannibal Corpse announced a new album called Violence Unimagined, due April 16 via Metal Blade Records. They’re set to share the first song, “Inhumane Harvest,” at noon ET tomorrow, February 2.

While waiting for “Inhumane Harvest” to release in full, fans can hear a preview of the track on the Apple Music page for the album. From the preview, it’s a riff-heavy track with some breakdowns and a memorable vocal part from George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher. Notably, the production sounds particularly tight for the band, with all the instrument tones kept really neat. The track will premiere in full on YouTube at 12 p.m. ET, paired with graphic single artwork reminiscent of some of their early 2000s covers, which is why the video is age-restricted.

The neat guitar production may be a result of Hate Eternal frontman Erik Rutan (also formerly of Ripping Corpse and Morbid Angel) joining the band on guitar. Previous guitarist Pat O’Brien stopped playing with the band after a 2018 arrest accompanied by Burglary and Assault charges, although Fisher has commented that they will welcome him back once he’s through his legal troubles.

The tracklist and release date haven’t been officially announced yet, but are also publicly visible on the Apple Music page. Cannibal Corpse had stated they began working on the album in January and intended to work on it throughout 2020. In June, Fisher indicated that they were in the studio, recording it. Their previous album was 2017’s Red Before Black. In 2019, they went on Slayer’s Farewell Tour as an opening act along with Anthrax, Behemoth, Lamb of God and Amon Amarth.

Violence Unimagined Track List:

1. Murderous Rampage

2. Necrogenic Resurrection

3. Inhumane Harvest

4. Condemnation Contagion

5. Surround, Kill, Devour

6. Ritual Annihilation

7. Follow the Blood

8. Bound and Burned

9. Slowly Sawn

10. Overtorture

11. Cerements of the Flayed