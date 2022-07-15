Yeah Yeah Yeahs Cancel Three Comeback Concerts Due To Health Issues

Home News Federico Cardenas July 15th, 2022 - 7:09 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

New York-based indie rock outfit The Yeah Yeah Yeahs have cancelled three of their upcoming shows in Australia due to health issues. Pitchfork reports that, on July 14, the band took to Twitter to release an announcement of the cancellations.

The statement begins by explaining that the band will no longer be performing their scheduled concerts in Melbourne, Sidney, and at the Splendour in the Grass music festival. They explain that the cancellations were “due to health issues,” but do not specify what types of health issues and who exactly was affected.

The band goes on to “apologize for such disappointing news, it weighs heavily on us. We’ve been waiting a long time to see you again and we hope to return soon to fulfill our commitments in good health and spirits.”

The band concludes their statement by clarifying that all of the tickets from the upcoming Sydney and Melbourne shows headlined by the band “will receive a full refund.” Information on refunds can be found at the tour’s webpage here. See the band’s full statement below.

The unfortunate news of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ health issues and show cancellations comes not long after their return to the music stage in late May, following a three year hiatus in performing. Yeah Yeah Yeahs have recently announced an upcoming album titled Cool it Down.

