Billie Eilish & FINNEAS Share Balladic New Track “1 True Love” From Disney’s Turning Red

Mohammad Halim March 12th, 2022 - 11:48 AM

After releasing her song “Happier Than Ever”, popular alternative artist Billie Eilish is back with her famous brother FINNEAS, as they share a new track for Disney Pixar’s new movie Turning Red.

The track, “1 True Love” consists of a fictional pop-boy band 4*Town. FINNEAS, Topher Ngo, Jordan Fisher, Grayson Villanueva and Josh Levi share their voices for other new tracks in the film such as “Nobody Like U” and “U Know What’s Up”. Not only did FINNEAS perform beautiful vocals throughout the soundtrack, but he and Eilish were also in charge of writing all of the songs, according to consequencesound.

“1 True Love” Starts off with a piano solo, followed by vocals from the fictional band. FINNEAS then begins the song’s love story, “Heavy rain from my cloudy eyes,”. FINNEAS’ voice complements the slow pace of the first verse. The chorus “You’re my one true love” is repeated several times, just until the song takes a heavy turn in base. An electric guitar and drums enhance the track’s rhythm, as FINNEAS raises and strengthens his pitch to capture the hard beats. Even the lyrics are noticeably different in comparison to the first and second base. The lines change from “I drove by your house 29 times today” to “I drove by your house 10,000 times last year”.

Disney Pixar’s Turning Red is a coming-of-age story about an adolescent named Mei, who turns into a red panda when her emotions intensify. The film is also set in the early 2000’s, accurately describing the era of Tamagotchies, flip-phones and boy bands.

Turning Red is streaming on Disney+ now.