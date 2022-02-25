Billie Eilish And FINNEAS Share New ’90s Boy Band Inspired Track “Nobody Like You” From Disney’s Turning Red

Home News Alexandra Kozicki February 25th, 2022 - 5:24 PM

With the cultural phenomenon of 90s and 2000s nostalgia edging closer to the mainstream than ever, it may not be too surprising that Disney’s upcoming movie, Turning Red, touches on the trend by featuring a fictional boy band.

4*Town, as the collective is called, is the object of obsession for Mei Lee, the 13 year old protagonist suffering from a family quirk that transforms her into a big red panda when she gets too excited – the fun hijinks, of course, write themselves.

In truth, the 4*Town boys borrow their voices from FINNEAS, Topher Ngo, Jordan Fisher, Grayson Villanueva and Josh Levi. The lyrics are owed to FINNEAS and Billie Eilish, who collaborated on the boy band’s songs in the movie, according to Connsequence.

The K-pop and 2000s style influence is clearly apparent in the music video for the fictional band’s first song “Nobody Like You.” Musically, listeners will first notice the distinctly NSYNC-Esque production philosophy of the 90s and early 2000s. The lyrics are light and poppy, with bits of RnB and hip-hop.

“Nobody Like U” features some of Eilish’s interpersonal lyrics coupled with the rhythmic ostinato refrain known well by K-pop lovers and nostalgic adults. Its lovely melody isn’t alone in its merits, the song also has sentimental value. In the lyrics, 4*Town sings about friendship, love, commitment, and the unique bond that forms between people who care about each other. The song is a feel-good anthem that perfectly matches the film’s optimistic message.

“You’re never not on my mind, oh my, oh my

I’m never not by your side, your side, your side” -4*Town’s Nobody Like U, Turning Red

You can stream the lyric video for “Nobody Like U” below.