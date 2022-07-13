The Smile Debut New Song “Bending Hectic” During Montreux Jazz Festival Set

Home News Roy Lott July 13th, 2022 - 7:49 PM

Thom Yorke Photo by Raymond Flotat

Thom Yorke and his new band The Smile debuted a new song during their set at the Montreux Jazz Festival last night (July 12) The new song is called “Bending Hectic” and is a seven-minute euphoric experience. “I can see the words – that’s good,” Yorke said before performing the song. “‘Cause I just wrote them about half an hour ago. So follow us down the train crash.” Check out the performance below.

According to NME, this is the third song the band has debuted on the European leg of their tour. Those songs were called ‘Bodies Laughing’, ‘Funeral Of A Friend’ and ‘Colours Fly.’ The band is curently on the road promoting their debut album A Light For Attracting Attention, which was released in May. The North American leg of the tour is set to begin November 14 in Providence, Rhode Island. Other stops include Boston, New York, Chicago, Denver and Seattle. It will conclude December 21 in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets are on sale now.

Light For Attracting Attention includes the previously released singles “Free In The Knowledge “Thin Thing and ” Pana-vision.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat