The Smile Announces Winter 2022 First-Ever US Tour Dates

Although The Smile is currently touring in the UK and Europe, the band is expanding its 2022 tour to include an extensive North American run. Thom Yorke’s, Jonny Greenwood’s and Tom Skinner’s first tour of the U.S. and Canada as the band comes in support of their new debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention, which was released digitally May 13 and will be available in physical formats June 17th.

The record is produced by Nigel Godrich and featuring additional critically acclaimed singles You Will Never Work In Television Again, Skrting On The Surface, Pana-vision, Free In The Knowledge and Thin Thing. Also Light For Attracting Attention features strings by the London Contemporary Orchestra and a full brass section of contemporary UK jazz players including Byron Wallen, Theon and Nathaniel Cross, Chelsea Carmichael, Robert Stillman and Jason Yarde.

The Smile began their 2022 European tour on May 16th in Croatia with UK dates in London, Edinburgh, and Manchester, before heading back into Europe, finishing their headline shows in Taormina, Sicily, on July 20th and with a final UK date in London, The Smile will head east on August 28th.

THE SMILE

North American Tour 2022

Mon Nov 14 – Providence, RI @ Veterans Memorial Auditorium

Wed Nov 16 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Fri Nov 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

Sun Nov 20 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein

Wed Nov 23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Fri Nov 25 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

Sat Nov 26 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Mon Nov 28 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre –

Tue Nov 29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

Thu Dec 01 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Sat Dec 03 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Sun Dec 04 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Tue Dec 06 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre

Thu Dec 08 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

Sat Dec 10 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Wed Dec 14 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Fri Dec 16 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

Sun Dec 18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Wed Dec 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium