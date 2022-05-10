The Smile Share New Stop-Motion Animated Video For “Thin Thing”

Home News Mohammad Halim May 10th, 2022 - 2:12 AM

Thom Yorke Photo by Raymond Flotat

The hit rock band The Smile just shared a new animated video for their new single “Thin Thing”. The track is going to be a part of their new album A Light For Attracting Attention which is set to release this month (May 13).

The four minute long single starts off with a beautiful echoey lyrical combination. “Down a rabbit hole. We go” fits with Thom Yorke’s (the rock band’s lead singer) hallow voice. Throughout the video, the band talks about a certain figure that remains a mystery in the track, however, it is implied that the person is an ex-lover. She is described as doing horrific things- as heard in the chorus- “First she’ll pull your fingers off. And then she’ll pull your toes. And then she’ll steal the photos from your phone

(But you won’t notice). A metaphor for either physical or emotional abuse is seen, with the prevalent “turning men into mushrooms” trope.

The music video is just as mysterious, yet adds its own creepiness to it. The clips starts in black and white of a stem growing out of a floor, then turning into an old fashioned desk-top set up. The video creatively takes other turns, from candles that burn hands, to turning mannequins, to paper-mache rabbits that come to life.

The band had more to say about the music video, “Hearing the song for the first time, we imagined a frenetic fluid that carries machines, pieces of human bodies and carnivorous plants. When presenting the idea to the band, Thom told us about a dream that made him write the song. We believe the video is the conjunction of these two things.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat