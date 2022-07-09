John Legend Shares Alluring New Music Video For “Honey” Featuring Muni Long

Home News Finneas Gregory July 9th, 2022 - 2:20 PM

Last month, multi-Platinum artist and 12-time Grammy winner John Legend released a new single, “Honey” in collaboration with Grammy-nominated artist Muni Long. The single is available to stream on most major music-streaming platforms, and the brand new accompanying music video is now available on Youtube, where it has amassed several hundred thousand views in the two short days since being released.

In a recent press release by Legend’s P.R. team, they described the music video for “Honey” stating: “We find Legend passed out on the living room floor dreaming about the dance party that took place the night before. After a (CGI) bee sting wakes him up, honeycomb walls lure him to a secret room where he finds Muni in a vintage bathtub full of sweet glittery golden honey. The warm morning backlight glows off her skin as she uses her beauty to pull him closer.”

Additionally, the music video for the song “Honey” was directed by legendary music video director Christian Breslauer. Breslauer is known for his elegantly designed and eye-catching music videos and his work with some of today’s superstar musicians, such as Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat to name a few.

This summer is one to remember for fans of Legend. With the release of his song “Dope” in May, the fruitful collaboration between Legend and Long on their new single “Honey” and a brand new music video to boot, Legend’s legions of fans are definitely waiting to see what the much-lauded musician has to offer next.