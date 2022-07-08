She & Him Cover Beach Boys’ “Don’t Worry Baby”

Home News Alexandra Kozicki July 8th, 2022 - 9:28 PM

She & Him, the musical duo of Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward, have released their cover of Beach Boys’ “Don’t Worry Baby” the classic song from the band’s 1964 album Shut Down Volume 2, according to Under The Radar. The song is a track from the upcoming Brian Wilson tribute album, Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson, which will be released on July 22 via Fantasy. Wilson of Beach Boys is one of the most influential American songwriters and musicians of all time. “Don’t Worry Baby” is one of his most iconic compositions. You can check out the cover below.

The cover’s sound is very different from the original, with a more stripped-down, acoustic feel. Deschanel’s vocals are emotive and beautiful as always, and the duo’s harmonies are spot-on. The arrangement is a lovely, mellow take on a classic song, and it’s sure to please Beach Boys fans and She & Him fans alike. The lyric video for the cover is also quite charming, with pastel 60s-inspired visuals that perfectly fit the song’s vibe.

Be sure to check out Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson when it’s released on July 22, and in the meantime, She & Him’s lovely cover of “Don’t Worry Baby” can be enjoyed below. Check out She & Him’s summer tour dates below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

She & Him Tour Dates:

9/23 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

9/24 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

9/25 – Portland, ME @ State Theater

9/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

9/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

9/30 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Meijer Gardens

Photo Credit: Demian Becerra