She & Him Announce Brian Wilson Covers Album Melt Away, Shares Colorful New Music Video for “Darling”

Megan Mandatta May 19th, 2022 - 12:14 PM

Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward of She & Him have announced their new album consisting of covers of Brian Wilson and Beach Boy songs. Pitchfork reports that Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson” is set to be released on July 22 featuring “Do It Again” and “Darlin” with a full video available below.

“In the spring of 2020, we started a list of our favorite Brian songs—a very long list,” She & Him said. “We chose songs without any regard to their chart performance. The obscure ones hit us just as hard as the more popular songs—and all are ripe for re-imagining, re-interpreting, and re-inventing. Brian writes songs of beauty and loneliness and vulnerability better than anyone—and by sequencing them next to popular songs of confidence and love and fun, it creates a more complete picture of life on earth.”

The video is a retro ode to the era in which the song was released. It seems to don the aesthetics of early television with an advertisement-esque showing. The two singers seem to be presenting their nails as a main focus of the video which ends with two viewers embracing hands.

The full track list for their upcoming album is listed below:

01 Darlin’

02 Wouldn’t It Be Nice

03 Til I Die

04 Deirdre

05 Melt Away

06 Good to My Baby

07 Don’t Talk (Put Your Head on My Shoulder)

08 Don’t Worry Baby

09 This Whole World

10 Kiss Me, Baby

11 Do It Again [ft. Brian Wilson]

12 Heads You Win, Tails I Lose

13 Please Let Me Wonder

14 Meant for You

“Zooey and Matt did such mind-blowing versions of our songs,” Wilson commented. “The harmonies are beautiful and right on. I love this record!”

Photo Credit: Demian Bacerra