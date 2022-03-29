She & Him Announce Summer 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Tara Mobasher March 29th, 2022 - 5:03 PM

The musical duo She & Him, also known as actress Zooey Deschanel and musician Matthew Ward have unveiled the dates for their upcoming summer tour. The Melt Away Tour: A Tribute To Brian Wilson will mark the team’s first tour of non-Christmas related material since 2013.

The tour will begin June 13 in Denver, and conclude September 9 in Vienna. They will travel through Salt Lake City, Forest Grove, Woodinville, Vancouver, Jacksonville, Paso Robles, Saratoga, San Diego and Los Angeles.

Formed in Portland, She & Him was created after Deschanel and Ward met on the set of the film The Go-Getter. Since then, they have collaborated for 14 years. Their first album, Volume One, was released in 2008, and two years later Volume Two was released. A Christmas album – A Very She & Him Christmas – was released in 2011 while Volume 3 was unveiled in 2013. Just one year later, She & Him released Classics, followed by yet another Christmas album in 2016.

Deschanel is most well known for her role as Jessica Day in Fox’s 2011 comedy series titled New Girl. She sang the theme song for the series, which ran for seven seasons.

She & Him – Melt Away Tour: A Tribute To Brian Wilson:

6/13 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

6/14 – Salt Lake City @ TBD*

6/16 – Forest Grove, OR @ Grand Lodge Hotel and Property

6/17 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle

6/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

6/20 – Jacksonville, OR @ TBD*

6/22 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

6/23 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery*

6/24 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s

9/9 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center for the Performing Arts

Photo Credit: Demian Becerra