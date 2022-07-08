Alison Sudol Announces New Album Still Come The Night For September 2022 Release, Shares New Song And Video “Meteor Shower”

Home News Alexandra Kozicki July 8th, 2022 - 8:17 PM

Today, American singer–songwriter and actress Alison Sudol released the visuals for her single “Meteor Shower“ and announced her upcoming album, Still Come the Night, which is set to be released on September 30 via Kartel Music Group. Sudol, who is known for her starring role in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, is following up her 2010 debut album, A Fine Frenzy, with a collection of new songs. If her new single and visuals are anything to go by, we can expect an emotionally charged ethereal masterpiece album from Sudol. You can check out “Meteor Shower” below.

“Meteor Shower” has a distinctly different sound from anything we’ve heard from Alison Sudol before. The synth-laden production and ethereal vocals give the track a dreamlike quality that is both captivating and haunting. The softness in her voice is uniquely hers, with a twinge of vulnerability. The shoegazey production and hazy vocals provide the perfect backdrop for Sudol’s emotive lyrics, too.

The visuals, which were directed by Federico Nessi, capture an essence of longing and nostalgia. Nessi explains that the video concept itself “stemmed from the song’s hypnotically repetitive beat and Alison’s stoic tone – a mystical force seducing the listener to join in on a meditative journey of self-exploration.” This is perfectly represented in the video through Sudol’s various irregular movements and unique camera angles.

Talking about the visuals, Alison adds; “Federico’s vision for ‘Meteor Shower’ matched the heartbeat of the song and leaned into it. Sitting with grief – whether noticed or not – kinetic ritual. I had never seen tapping before Fede introduced it to me but I have done it naturally at different points in my life. Energy and emotion can get trapped and settle in parts of the body. There’s a tremendous amount of power in movement and healing in touch”.

“Meteor Shower” follows the release of the single and the deeply personal “Peaches.” Alison also recently supported Goldfrapp at London’s Royal Festival Hall and reprised her role as Queenie Goldstein in the UK release of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore.

You can pre-order Still Come The Night here.

Still Come The Night Track List

1. Bone Tired

2. Playground

3. Peaches

4. The Clearing

5. Wasteland

6. No Other

7. Mary of the Willows

8. Come On Baby

9. Still Come the Night

10. Meteor Shower

11. Hand on my Heart (bonus)