Alison Sudol Shares Intricate New Song And Video “Peaches”

Lauren Floyd April 7th, 2022 - 7:09 PM

Alison Sudol is keeping the dream alive in new single “Peaches” accompanied by ’90s home video-themed visuals. Daisies in the sun and warm bubble baths shot on VHS tapes give a warm feeling of belonging and remind us summer is around the corner. “I can’t get enough of this love,” she sings gently, “So sweet it hurts.” At first listen one could think she’s talking sweetly of a lover but the visuals depict a soothing mother’s love for her child.

Nature shots of trees and sun rays parallel to the soft tone of Sudol’s cadence and bring to light her talents keeping steady in the alto range. Alison gets personal and in the end its rewarding to not only relating fans but to the song’s airy, hazy cymbals and acoustic strings. It’s a nod to other nostalgic tracks like “The Runner” from her Moonlite EP.

Released ahead of the theatrical release of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore, in which Alison reprises her role as Queenie Goldstein, and ahead of her upcoming support dates with Goldfrapp at London’s Royal Festival Hall on April 14 & 15, “Peaches’” is the first single taken from her forthcoming album.

“We came up with the foundation of ‘Peaches’ in the studio in Wales, sitting in the sun during an insane heat wave, looking out over sheep fields,” says Alison. She reveals; “the framework of the song came almost immediately but the words were slow. Several months later, with a nearly finished record, ‘Peaches’ still had no lyrics. My partner and I were talking about trying again for a child after our loss. I kept dreaming of this little baby girl. The dreams were so vivid, so real it was like she was right there, but I had no idea if I could bring a child into the world. The dreams made me long for her so much it was dizzying, but painful too, knowing it might never happen. The lyrics finally came. Three weeks later our daughter was conceived.” — a beautiful song and a miracle in one.