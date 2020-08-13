Alison Sudol Channels High School Nostalgia in New Video for “The Runner”

Home News Roy Lott August 13th, 2020 - 8:56 PM

Alison Sudol has released a new music video for her previously released song “The Runner,” from her Moonlite EP she released last year. Providing high school nostalgia with cheerleaders and a house party, the video matches the song’s dark and eery sound. The singer-songwriter served as the director of the video. In an interview with Violet Book, Sudol talked about the inspiration behind the video. “I thought about the traditional awkwardness of wanting a boy, because it felt very high school to me, this song. But the really big loves that I had in school weren’t really ever about a boy. I had big crushes, but I was actually completely in love with these girls in school that were a little bit older than me. I just worshipped the ground they walked on.”

In the same interview, she mentioned she is making new music. “Oh, I have been making music, actually. In a really gentle way.” She continues “I think what, at least to me, has become really so important is finding our shared humanity in all this. Seeing really what’s essential, and really connecting with true intimacy. Because you can’t take it for granted anymore. You can’t just see people. You can’t just go get a glass of wine with your friend. So yeah, I feel actually really creative.”

Earlier this year Sudon had self-isolated after receiving symptoms from COVID-19. While isolating, she said she was doing much better. She is also known as Queenie Goldstein in the Fantastic Beasts film series, a prequel to the Harry Potter series. She was also the lead singer of A Fine Frenzy, with the band name being taken from a verse in William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.