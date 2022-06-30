Stranger Things Season 4 Original Score By Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein To Be Released

Back in May, Stranger Things fans were excited to hear that Season 4, Volume 1 was being released on Netflix. The internet became fascinated by the star-studded soundtrack which plays on ‘80s nostalgia featuring big names from the decade including Kate Bush with the iconic “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”, Journey, The Beach Boys, KISS and more. Now the world will see the release of its riveting original score.
Tomorrow, July 1, the beloved show will return with its second volume alongside its original score. In total, the entire score features 80 tracks, including music by Grammy-nominated and Emmy award winning composers Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein. Lakeshore and Invada Records will be releasing the album digitally with vinyl and CD versions in the works. Listen to the full score below!
The composers behind the score are just as talented as the filmmakers and actors on the show. The show earned over 65 award wins and hundreds of award nominations including the prestigious Emmys, Golden Globes, Grammys, Peabody Award, Peoples Choice Awards, AFI Program Of The Year and many more.
Stranger Things Season 4 Original Score Tracklist
1. What’s the Internet?
2. I wouldn’t remember me either
3. Teens
4. Journalistic Intent
5. 100% Convinced
6. In the closet (at Rink O Mania)
7. Does that make us friends?
8. My BOOBS Hurt
9. Unambiguous True Love
10. Stuck in 1983
11. Hawkins National Lab
12. Hellfire Club
13. Buried Memories
14. Fancy Bomb
15. We are NOT Heroes
16. Nine Feet Tall
17. Hail Lord Vecna
18. Powerful Psychic Connection
19. Ruth, Nevada
20. Hellfire Isn’t A Cult
21. I Know What I Saw
22. Curfew
23. You’re Regressing Eleven
24. Letter to Willy
25. Palm Tree Delight
26. Musso
27. Brenner’s Little Pet
28. Mr. Fibbly
29. It’s just a clock, right?
30. Welcome to Kamchatka
31. A Nightmare Far Worse
32. Caught a Body at the Munsen Trailer
33. A War is coming to Hawkins
34. The Elephant
35. Hurtling Towards a Gruesome Death
36. Barefoot in the snow
37. Kills you in your dreams
38. The Shire is Burning
39. Blood Balloons
40. Burning Baby
41. Mugshot
42. There are some things worse than ghosts…
43. A memory within a memory
44. A Proper Thump
45. Hiiiiiiiii
46. Still Dizzy
47. Reign Fire From Above
48. Religious American
49. Surf that Tasty Pie
50. Follow me into Death
51. Project Ninja
52. Being Different
53. Undressing
54. I Want You To Watch
55. A Realm Unspoiled by Mankind
56. Four Gates
57. Sleeping Dracula
58. Praying something will happen to me
59. Stained Glass Roses
60. One
61. Gates of Kamchatka
62. Top Secret Location
63. You’re The Heart
64. Sleepyhead
65. Skull Rock
66. Spellcaster
67. You Should Go East
68. Unfortunate Development
69. Slashing the Tires
70. Soteria
71. ELVIS CLONED BY ALIENS
72. [delicate, intense music playing…]
73. Demogorgons in Tanks
74. The Cure
75. Patient Confidentiality
76. Stay Calm, Focus on the Game
77. It’s Time Max
78. All Evil Must Have A Home
79. Flashlights, Flashlights
80. You Have Already Lost