Stranger Things Season 4 Original Score By Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein To Be Released

Back in May, Stranger Things fans were excited to hear that Season 4, Volume 1 was being released on Netflix. The internet became fascinated by the star-studded soundtrack which plays on ‘80s nostalgia featuring big names from the decade including Kate Bush with the iconic “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”, Journey, The Beach Boys, KISS and more. Now the world will see the release of its riveting original score.

Tomorrow, July 1, the beloved show will return with its second volume alongside its original score. In total, the entire score features 80 tracks, including music by Grammy-nominated and Emmy award winning composers Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein. Lakeshore and Invada Records will be releasing the album digitally with vinyl and CD versions in the works. Listen to the full score below!

The composers behind the score are just as talented as the filmmakers and actors on the show. The show earned over 65 award wins and hundreds of award nominations including the prestigious Emmys, Golden Globes, Grammys, Peabody Award, Peoples Choice Awards, AFI Program Of The Year and many more.

Stranger Things Season 4 Original Score Tracklist

