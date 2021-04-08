Roger Waters Announces Rescheduled Summer 2022 This Is Not A Drill Tour Dates

Home News Leanne Rubinstein April 8th, 2021 - 5:08 PM

Sharon Alagna

After having to postpone his 2020 North American tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Roger Waters of former rock band Pink Floyd has announced the new touring dates for This Is Not A Drill.

The tour will now begin on July 6, 2022 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburg and will run through October 8, wrapping up in Dallas. It will consist of 36 shows that Waters will perform across the US and Canada.

Having spent most of the last year performing over live-stream and YouTube, this announcement is accompanied with much excitement and relief from musician and audience alike. It came with the same passion and enthusiasm fans have come to expect from Waters, branding this upcoming tour with a “last day on Earth” type theme. The shows promise to include several songs from Pink Floyd’s golden era in addition to some new ones to encapsulate both the love and frustration with which Waters refers to our home planet.

Ticketholders for the original 2020 tour will be able to redeem their tickets for the new dates and are encouraged to look out for an email with further information. Fans looking to purchase tickets can find them on his website here, available for sale now.

Roger Waters: This Is Not A Drill – 2022 North American Tour Dates

7/6/22 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

7/8/22 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

7/9/22 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

7/12/22 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

7/15/22 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

7/17/22 – Quebec, QC – Videotron Centre

7/20/22 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center

7/23/22 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

7/26/22 – Chicago, IL – United Center

7/28/22 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

7/30/22 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

8/2/22 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

8/5/22 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

8/6/22 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

8/16/22 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

8/18/22 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

8/20/22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

8/23/22 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

8/25/22 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

8/27/22 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

8/30/22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

8/31/22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

9/3/22 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

9/6/22 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

9/8/22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

9/10/22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

9/13/22 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

9/15/22 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

9/17/22 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

9/20/22 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

9/23/22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

9/24/22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

9/27/22 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

9/28/22 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

10/1/22 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

10/8/22 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Photo credit Sharon Alagna