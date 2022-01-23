Mary J. Blige Debuts Soulful New Track “Rent Money” Featuring Dave East, Good Morning Gorgeous Out February 11

Home News Roy Lott January 23rd, 2022 - 10:03 PM

Mary J. Blige has released her latest track “Rent Money” featuring Dave East. The track has minimal production that includes some piano and horns. Blige sounds like she has having a conversation, discussing the man in her life needing to pay “rent money” after caring for him so deeply. East comes in from the male perspective, taking his accountability for what he is doing. Check it out below.

“Rent Money” will be featured on Blige’s upcoming fifteenth studio album Good Morning Gorgeous, out February 11. The album includes the previously released DJ-Khaled assisted “Amazing” and additional collaborations with Anderson .Paak, Fivio Foreign and Usher. The album also becomes shortly before her much anticipated performance at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar. A teaser video of the performances was released last Friday.

Blige also contributed to the 2022 video called “17 Ways Black People Are Killed in America,” urging President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to launch a United States Commission on Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation (TRHT) during the administration’s first 100 days. Alicia Keys, T.I., A$AP Ferg, Offset, Rapsody, Ty Dolla $ign, Vic Mensa, 070 Shake, Khalid, Asian Doll and Summer Walker.

Good Morning Gorgeous tracklist:

1. No Idea

2. Love Will Never

3. Here With Me (Feat. Anderson .Paak)

4. Rent Money (Feat. Dave East)

5. ‘Amazing’ (Feat. DJ Khaled)

6. GMG Interlude

7. Good Morning Gorgeous

8. Come See About Me

9. On Top (Feat. Fivio Foreign)

10. Love Without The Heartbreak

11. Failing In Love

12. Enough

13. Need Love (Feat. Usher)