Korn’s Munky Says Fieldy ‘Wasn’t Quite Ready’ To Return To Touring

Home News Skyy Rincon June 27th, 2022 - 2:48 PM

According to Blabbermouth, James “Munky” Shaffer said during a Hellfest conference in France on June 19 that Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu was not ready to hit the road again for Korn’s current touring circuit. Back in June 2021, Fieldy announced that he would not be touring with the band as he was “falling back” into some of his “bad habits” and needed time for healing.

“He needed a little time at home with his family to kind of regroup. We decided we were gonna make a record during the pandemic and use that time constructively. And once the pandemic was over and we were ready to go back on the road, he wasn’t quite ready to do that yet. So the rest of us were anxious to get back in front of our fans and play for everybody,” Munky commented when asked about Fieldy and his current progress.

Earlier this month, Brain “Head” Welch assured fans that the group has been in contact with Fieldy and that they will be getting together after their current tour to see how he is doing. Drummer Ray Luzier and vocalist Jonathan Davis also discussed Fieldy and his healing process, remarking that they love and care for him and hope that he will be able to “figure it out.”

The group has experienced quite a bit of hardship recently with multiple cases of Covid-19. Davis had to sit down for most of a show due to the long lasting effects of the virus. Soon after, Munky tested positive and the band continued to tour.

In related news, former Korn drummer David Silveria has announced that he will be leaving his band Breaking In A Sequence in order to spend more time with his family.