Spiritbox Surprises Fans With Release Of Three Track EP & New Music Video ‘Rotoscope’ Inspired By Garbage & Limp Bizkit

June 23rd, 2022

According to NME, Canadian heavy metal band Spiritbox have surprise released a three track EP inspired by American rock band Garbage and rap rock group Limp Bizkit. The EP is entitled Rotoscope and features the title track, “Sew Me Up” and “Hysteria.”

Vocalist Courtney LaPlante explained that the songs were originally written last December and were recorded in April. “Rotoscope” is said to be inspired by Garbage while “Sew Me Up” was inspired by Limp Bizkit and Wes Borland. The songs showcase a different side of the group with the songs lending themselves to alternative rock, different from what they brought with the release of Eternal Blue.

The EP is a personal one for LaPlante who responded to a fan asking about the lyricism: “These songs are taking you on a journey as I try to trace my steps and figure out why I have the issues and mental health difficulties that I do.”

Spiritbox have remained active throughout the pandemic, teaming up with Underoath and Every Time I Die for winter 2022 tour dates, collaborating with DJ Illenium for their track “Shivering” and joining Lamb of God and Killswitch Engage on their upcoming fall 2022 tour dates. Recently, a nine-year-old contestant on America’s Got Talent performed the band’s “Holy Roller”, impressing the crowd, judges and the internet.

Rotoscope EP Tracklist

1. Rotoscope

2. Sew Me Up

3. Hysteria