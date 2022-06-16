9-Year-Old Screams Spiritbox’s “Holy Roller” on America’s Got Talent

Home News Cait Stoddard June 16th, 2022 - 4:27 PM

Nine-year-old Harper is a musician and she received a loud cheer from the crowd after performing Spiritbox’s head banging song Holy Roller on the show America’s Got Talent. It wasn’t just the audience who loved Harper’s dynamic performance, all three judges seemed to enjoy the mini concert as well because they gave Harper three yes’s to advance in the next round.

What is pretty amazing is hearing a song from Spiritbox live on television but hearing and seeing a young nine-year-old growling out the lyrics onstage in front of a very surprised audience is more amusing. Also the realization of metal music fans watching from the crowd or at home would approve of Harper’s performance of Holy Roller. The best part of the show was how the hardest judge Simon Cowell told Harper how brilliant the performance was.

Also another mind blowing moment is when Harper joined Spiritbox on stage in London to perform High Roller with singer LaPlante. The performance was amazing to watch on YouTube because Harper seemed to be enjoying herself while singing with her favorite band.

Harper’s performance on America’s Got Talent and with Spiritbox is a reminder we are never too young or old to be singing along to our favorite band on the radio or on stage in front of thousands of people. Also Harper is a great example of how important it is for us to be chasing our dreams because we only have one chance to be alive in this world.