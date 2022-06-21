Dropkick Murphys Announce New Album This Machine Still Kills Fascists For September 2022 Release Featuring Lyrics Originally By Woody Guthrie

Home News Skyy Rincon June 21st, 2022 - 6:41 PM

Massachusetts-based Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys have just announced a new album entitled This Machine Still Kills Fascists which will be released on September 30 via Dummy Luck Music / [PIAS]. They have also announced that the first single and accompanying music video “Two 6’s Upside Down” will be released on July 6.

The album will bring American singer songwriter Woody Guthrie’s lyrics to life throughout the record. Frontman Ken Casey offered some words about Guthrie, his legacy and how he inspired them, “The project has been a long time in the making. Nora Guthrie thought her father would’ve got a kick out of us, would’ve liked us, that we were somewhat kindred spirits so to speak, which to us was a huge honor.”

The band has remained active throughout the past couple of years. In December 2021, they released their song and video “Good As Gold.” In August 2021, the group shared their song and video “H.B.D.M.F.” In May 2021, the band released their song and video “L-EE-B-O-Y.” In April 2021, they released their tenth studio album Turn Up That Dial. On their St. Patrick’s Day tour in early spring, vocalist Al Barr was unable to join the rest of the band due to his mother’s lewy body dementia diagnosis.

This Machine Still Kills Fascists Tracklist

1. Two 6’s Upside Down

2. Talking Jukebox

3. All You Fonies

4. Never Git Drunk No More (featuring Nikki Lane)

5. Ten Times More

6. The Last One (featuring Evan Felker of Turnpike Troubadours)

7. Cadillac, Cadillac

8. Waters Are A’risin

9. Where Trouble Is At

10. Dig A Hole (featuring Woody Guthrie)

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz