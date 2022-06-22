Muse Surprises Fans at Music Festival with Cover of Slipknot’s “Duality”

Home News Roy Lott June 22nd, 2022 - 5:24 PM

Muse gave fans at the Isle Of Wright Music Festival a special treat. During their headlining set, the band performed a cover of Slipknot’s “Duality” as the outro to their own song “Won’t Stand Down.” Throughout their set, they also performed snippets of AC/DC’s “Back in Black,” Rage Against the Machine’s “Know Your Enemy,” Jimi Hendrix’s “Foxey Lady” and Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine.” Check out the footage below.

The Isle Of Wright Festival took place this past weekend (June 16-19) and included performances from Lionel Richie, Lewis Capaldi, Kasabian, Rudimental, The Vaccines, UB40 and Sigrid.

Muse recently released their latest song “Will of The People” along with its music video. The song will be featured on the album of the same name, which is set to be released on August 26. The album will also feature their previously released single “Compliance.” Shortly after the album’s release, they will be hitting the road on a handful of intimate shows throughout North America and Europe. The shows will kick at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA on October 4. Other stops include Chicago, Toronto and The Beacon in New York. It will then head to Europe to visit Amsterdam, Paris and conclude in Milan, Italy on October 26. Tickets for the tour are set to go on sale Friday, June 24 at 10 am local.

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz