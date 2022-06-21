Tove Lo Announces New Album Dirt Femme For October 2022 Release, Shares New Song And Video “True Romance”

Home News Skyy Rincon June 21st, 2022 - 10:53 AM

According to Pitchfork, Swedish singer songwriter Tove Lo has announced the release of her fifth studio album Dirt Femme. The record will be released on October 14 via Pretty Swede/Mtheory and features collaborations with First Aid Kit, SG Lewis and Channel Tres. She has also debuted a new song and accompanying music video for “True Romance.”

In a press release, Tove Lo explained that the album is an exploration of her femininity which she feels she has a nuanced relationship with. At times, she felt that being feminine made her weaker in the eyes of society and thus tried to strengthen her masculine traits in order to get by.

“It’s all my feelings, thoughts and questions put together in under 50 minutes with no answers. But I know that I always feel relief and connection when a song just speaks to my emotions without telling me what to do about them,” The singer-songwriter continues, “I hope this album reaches that little secret pocket in your heart where all the real stuff is hiding.”

“True Romance” is inspired by the 1993 titular film, Tove Lo teamed up with producer Tim Nelson on the new song. Listen to the song and watch the music video below!

Back in January, the singer offered fans a taste of the album, releasing Dirt Femme’s closing track “How Long”. In May, she shared the lead single “No One Dies From Love”.

Dirt Femme Tracklist:

1. No One Dies From Love

2. Suburbia

3. 2 Die 4

4. True Romance

5. Grapefruit

6. Cute & Cruel [ft. First Aid Kit]

7. Call on Me (With SG Lewis)

8. Attention Whore [ft. Channel Tres]

9. Pineapple Slice (With SG Lewis)

10. I’m to Blame

11. Kick in the Head

12. How Long

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer