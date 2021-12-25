Dropkick Murphys Debut Energetic New Video For “Good As Gold”

Home News Aswath Viswanathan December 25th, 2021 - 8:36 AM

Boston Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys debuted an energetic new video for their song “Good As Gold.” The song comes from their album Turn Up That Dial. The video was directed by Dave Stauble of Punchdance Studios and includes an up-close-and-personal Dropkick Murphys performance.

Co-lead vocalist Ken Casey said, “‘Good As Gold’ celebrates the music that shaped the band. It’s about the precious vinyl albums we all listen to, collect, and cherish – and the video shows how that music connects fans through generations. It’s about the important role music has played in our lives. The outside world may be going on. Boom, you put your headphones on, drop the needle, and nothing else matters. It’s about how much hope I’ve gotten from music, all of the inspiration, and the way it’s helped me take my frustrations out.”

“Good As Gold” is a highly up-tempo, loud-guitared and anthemic song. In the video, the band is standing around a little boy listening to Dropkick Murphys on his record player. They all go crazy as they see the boy enjoying the song.

This year, from August to October, The Dropkick Murphys went on tour with Rancid. The tour was called Boston to Berkeley II. Their first Boston to Berkeley Tour, which happened in 2017, did include stops in Boston and Berkeley. This time, the punk veterans didn’t literally travel from Boston to Berkeley, as neither location is on the schedule. However, they made stops all across the United States.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz