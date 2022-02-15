Dropkick Murphys’ Ken Casey To Lead Vocals After Al Barr Announces Absence From Upcoming Tour

Home News Tara Mobasher February 15th, 2022 - 6:18 PM

Dropkick Murphys have released a statement about their upcoming St. Patrick’s Day Tour, which will take place from February 21 through March 20. Vocalist Al Barr will not join the rest of the band for their performances in their tour due to his mother’s recent diagnosis of Lewy Body Dementia.

Vocalist Ken Casey will be performing in place of Barr, with openers Jesse Ahern, The Rumjacks’ Mikey Rivkees, and The Bombpops’ Jen Razavi on select songs. Dropkick Murphys’ tour will begin in Reading, Pennsylvania on February 21, and conclude with four hometown shows in Boston, Massachusetts before beginning again in June for their European tour. The latter tour will begin June 7 in Bergen, Norway, and end in February, 2023 in Mannheim, Germany.

The following statement was released by Dropkick Murphys announcing the change in performers for their upcoming tour.

Hello everyone –

We’ve been hard at work rehearsing for the first St. Patrick’s Day Tour in THREE YEARS.

This morning, we have very sad news to tell you. Over the last few months, Al’s mother, Ingrid, has suffered a series of strokes. She has also been diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia. Al, his sister and wife have been caring for Ingrid round the clock for months. Please join all of us in holding Ingrid in your prayers.

Dropkick Murphys have always been about FAMILY. And in the spirit of FAMILY FIRST, Al has had to make the very difficult decision to stay home for the rest of the year to care for his Mom, so he will not be with us on the upcoming tour or in Europe this summer. We appreciate your compassion for Al’s family, and we know as part of our family you will understand and support us in dealing with these difficult times.

THE SHOW WILL GO ON with Ken covering most of Al’s parts…along with some special guests like Jesse Ahern, Mikey Rivkees from The Rumjacks and Jen Razavi from The Bombpops joining us on vocals as well. Al will be cheering us on from home – and we will see each and every one of you starting next Monday when the tour kicks off in Reading, PA!!

Love,

Dropkick Murphys

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz