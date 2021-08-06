Dropkick Murphy’s Perform for Puppets in New Music Video for “H.B.D.M.F.”

Home News Gasmyne Cox August 6th, 2021 - 9:25 PM

Dropkick Murphy’s released a music video for their song “H.B.D.M.F.” from their latest album Turn Up That Dial. It pokes fun at adults who get a little out of control on their birthday.

When the video starts, the overzealous and self-absorbed main puppet wants to have their favorite meal and thought they would get it because it was their birthday, but they don’t. The get dressed up and even have a sash the says birthday girl. When they head to the live show they gang up on the band. While the band is performing, birthday girl is wilding out with her friends and getting super drunk. When the bartender tries to cut her off she pulls out a knife that shows up multiple times after halfway through the video and terrorizes the band members and even barfs on one of them when they find a backstage pass on the ground.

David Stauble and Tim Dennesen of Punchdance Studios worked with the band to put this video together.

“H.B.D.M.F.” can be recognized by fans who watched Dropkick Murphy’s St. Patrick Day Stream 2021 Still Locked Down and Turn Up The Dial that was for the May 1st album release party free live stream concert. Dropkick Murphy’s founder and co-lead vocalist Ken Casey said, “We had to learn to get creative making videos during the COVID restrictions. We had to think outside the box, but it led to some really hilarious stuff like this video.”

Dropkick Murphys and Rancid will also be hitting the road together next week since 2017, for co-headlining Boston To Berkeley II Tour with The Bronx on most dates. The U.S. trek that was originally scheduled for May 2020 runs from August 10 to October 16. Festival appearances will be made by Dropkick Murphys and Rancid at Summerfest in Milwaukee on September 16, Riot Fest in Chicago on September 18 and Aftershock in Sacramento on October 8.

Boston To Berkeley II Tour Dates:

8/10 Waite Park, MN The Ledge Amphitheater – Waite Park 8/11 Kansas City, MO Grinders 8/13 Lincoln, NE Lincoln On The Streets 8/14 Wichita, KS Wave 8/15 Sauget, IL Pop’s Outside 8/17 Washington, PA Wild Things Park 8/18 Cincinnati, OH The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park 8/20 Gilford, NH Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion 8/21 Worcester, MA The Palladium Outdoors 8/22 Lewiston, NY Artpark Amphitheater 8/23 Columbus, OH EXPRESS LIVE! – Outdoors 8/25 Richmond, VA Virginia Credit Union Live! 8/27 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Summerstage 8/28 New York, NY Forest Hills Stadium 8/31 Philadelphia, PA Skyline Stage @ Mann Music Center 9/1 Bridgeport, CT Hartford Health Care Amphitheater in Bridgeport 9/16 Milwaukee, WI BMO Harris Pavilion (Summerfest) * 9/17 Des Moines, IA Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park # 9/18 Chicago, IL Douglass Park (Riot Fest) * 9/24 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater + 9/25 Atlanta, GA Atlanta Civic Center – Outdoors + 9/27 Corpus Christi, TX Concrete Street Amphitheatre 9/28 Grand Prairie, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie 9/29 Oklahoma City, OK The Zoo Amphitheatre 10/1 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom Outdoors 10/2 Sandy, UT U of U Health Plaza Rio Tinto Stadium 10/4 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater 10/5 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater 10/7 Palo Alto, CA Frost Amphitheater 10/8 Sacramento, CA Discovery Park (Aftershock) * 10/9 Santa Ana, CA Observatory OC Festival Grounds 10/10 San Diego, CA Gallagher Square at Petco Park San Diego 10/12 Mesa, AZ Mesa Amphitheatre 10/13 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre 10/15 Las Vegas, NV Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas 10/16 Los Angeles, CA Shrine LA Outdoors

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz