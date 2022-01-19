Khruangbin & Leon Bridges Share Sensual New Track “Chocolate Hills”

Home News Federico Cardenas January 19th, 2022 - 11:48 PM

The collaboration of soul and funk artists Khruangbin and Leon Bridges has returned to provide listeners with more offering, a single titled “Chocolate Hills.” “Chocolate Hills” is the second single released in promotion of the upcoming collaboration project, Texas Moon EP.

The single presents itself as a chill and relaxed slow jam, primarily guided by the slow basslines of Laura Lee Ochoa and the hypnotic and soulful voice of Leon Bridges. Bridges’ lyrics display the narrator of the track as in-love with the subject of the song, who he tells “Please stay forever, just stay forever/ It feel like heaven, when I’m kissin’ on , kissin’ on your rose-colored lips.” Consequence Sound suggests that this slow and soulful track was more influenced by the style of Leon Bridges’ solo work, as opposed to other singles which were more reminiscent of the funk-based sound of Khruangbin.

Texas Moon was created as the counterpart to the previous collaboration between Leon Bridges and Khruangbin, Texas Sun. Consequence Sound quotes the artists as stating that the two projects are meant to have different tones and feelings, with the upcoming Texas Moon being the darker of the two, in order to represent the “ebb and flow of life.” Texas Moon is scheduled to be released on February 18. Listen to “Chocolate Hills” alongside an official visualizer music video via YouTube below.

The two artists have previously released a single titled “B-Side” in promotion of the upcoming project. These releases began not long after the end of a tour from Khruangbin lasting from September to December of last year. Leon Bridges has recently released a solo-project of his own, Gold-Diggers Sound, in August of 2021.